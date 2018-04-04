[Editor’s note: With these discoveries of arms, supplies and documents, there really is no doubt left that the US and Israel have been behind the ‘rebels’ in Syria all along.

Of course, the US supporting terrorists is nothing new, but the reluctance of the Syrians to release the information contained in the documents, or to even name the US organisation involved suggests that the documents contain real dynamite.

No doubt, Damascus has shared the intelligence it has gleaned from these documents with Moscow, Tehran and Beijing and we may see the US organisation named and shamed, but only at a moment agreed upon by Syria’s Russian and Iranian backers, a moment timed to do maximum damage to the already heavily tarnished image of the US. Ian]

FARS

Syrian Army Finds Documents Leaking US Covert Cooperation with Eastern Ghouta Terrorists

The Syrian Army has found a series of corroborative evidence and documents during mop-up operations in Eastern Ghouta that disclose secret cooperation between terrorist groups and a US-owned organization, a well-placed source in the Syrian army said on Tuesday.

The army officer said the government troops continued cleansing operations in Eastern Ghouta and found a tunnel four meters wide and six meters high.

He further stated that the army men have discovered several field hospitals in Ein Terma and Arbin regions.

Meantime, the source said the soldiers have also found documents that prove secret cooperation between terrorists and a US organization.

The officer declined to name the US organization that has been running the stealthy cooperation with the terrorists due to the sensitivity of the information contained in the documents, and said the evidence is corroborative and is withheld by the army for further investigations.

Yet, the source mentioned that the documents prove that the US organization has been funding the operation in Eastern Ghouta and paying monthly salary to the militants in the region.

Earlier reports said that the army troops found a large volume of arms and ammunition made by NATO member countries and Israel in Deir Ezzur that were previously held by the ISIL terrorists.

The army men carried out a fresh round of cleansing operation in the villages of al-Salehiyeh, al-Dowayer, al-Kashmeh and Sabikhan in Eastern Deir Ezzur, and discovered several arms and ammunition depots of ISIL in the region.

Army officers said a large volume of arms, ammunition, explosives, chemical materials and suicide belts have been found in the depots.

The officers said a number of Israel-made rockets and missiles and several 155mm caliber cannons made by NATO member states were among the weapons discovered in the depots.

FARS

Syrian Army Continues to Discover Israeli, NATO Weapons Systems Supplied to ISIL

The Syrian Army troops continued their mop-up operation in the Eastern province of Deir Ezzur and found a large volume of arms and ammunition made by NATO member countries and Israel in regions that were previously held by the ISIL terrorists on Tuesday.

In a relevant development but in Damascus province on Thursday the army men imposed control over a base of the terrorists of Ahrar al-Sham, seizing a large cache of weapons.

They added that Israeli-manufactured mines were discovered among the weapons and munitions seized from the terrorists.

