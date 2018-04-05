The United Kingdom unknowingly admitted that its government has been lying, accusing Russia of allegedly poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia by the nerve agent Novichok on March 4 in Salisbury. The British government has already made two grave mistakes.

First, it reported that an assassin smeared a nerve agent on the door handle at Skripal’s home. Second, according to the doctors of the hospital where Yulia Skripal is being treated, her condition is getting better and her health status is currently described as stable.

Previously, the same doctors stated that Sergei Skripal and his daughter have only 1% hope of survival and ‘will be invalids for life’. Moreover, former chemical weapons scientist and former Russian chemical weapons’ program whistleblower Vil Mirzayanov, who is currently a leading western expert on toxic agents, assured the British media that 2 grams of Novichok will be enough to kill 500 people instantly. He also told the Daily Mail:

“These people are gone — this man and his daughter. Even if they survive they will not recover.”

It seems that Mirzayanov made these statements under the direction of the mainstream European and American media with the aim of discrediting his former homeland in the eyes of the world community.

If Sergey and Julia Skripal were poisoned in front of their house, then they wouldn’t have been able to walk through Salisbury. Thus, this fact completely excludes the use of nerve agent Novichok.

CNN, March 29

(The earlier report that Skripal and his daughter had been attacked while sitting on a bench at a shopping mall has also been refuted by Scotland Yard (GR Editor)).

Let us remind you, Scotland Yard detectives came to a conclusion that Sergey Skripal and his daughter were poisoned at their house. A particularly high concentration of agent was detected at the entrance door. If Skripal was poisoned at his home, then the agent used against him cannot be a nerve gas.

A number of experts believe that such gases can kill people within a few minutes. Skripal simply did not have time to walk to a restaurant or shopping centre, where he was eventually found.

There is no way that the agent used to poison Skripal and his daughter could be Novichok. More likely the victims received an overdose of painkillers that are used for anesthetics.

This show with the involvement of pseudo-experts and baseless allegations was specially staged by the British government to increase tensions in Europe and contribute much to the rise of Russophobic sentiments around the world.

source