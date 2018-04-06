[Editor’s note: Yes, Boris lied, he fabricated the entire ‘Russia did it’ narrative and invented the Novichoks nonsense in order to support his lies.

The opposition Labour party are now rightly demanding an inquiry, in my opinion they should be demanding both Boris and Theresa May, his equally dishonest boss both resign in shame.

None of this comes as a surprise to me, I long ago identified Boris as a Judeo-Zionist asset; back in 2016, Gordon and I wrote a piece explaining why Boris Johnson was a clear and present danger, a threat to the peace of the whole world:

I went on to explain why Boris is a threat in an article about the 2017 British general election:

“The prospect of Boris incumbent in number 10 should fill any informed Briton’s heart with dread, not least because it has long been my strong suspicion that they have been preparing Boris as their next war leader for many years. Boris idolises Winston Churchill and sees himself very much in the Churchillian mode – a man who delights in using florid language to rouse the rabble to new levels of belligerence. Churchill’s most effective use (in a long political career strewn with incompetence and failure) was to make speeches that roused the ire of the British during WW2, persuading us that it was quite reasonable to bomb the German civilian population and kill a couple of million of them because they dared to bomb London and Coventry*.

Boris’s best use would be to emulate his idol and make a series of rabble rousing speeches that persuaded the British public to support yet another war, most likely in the Middle East or perhaps Libya, or maybe a return to Afghanistan, or worst of all, to join our US and Saudi allies in an invasion of Iran. I am far from alone in suspecting it is only a matter of time before the US and Britain once again start a war at the behest of their Zionist, Israeli and Saudi masters. Trump is already in place in the US as a puppet who would gladly start a war, Boris being installed in Britain would be the logical next step, hence I have recognised Johnson as a stalking horse for quite some time.”

We can but hope that something good can be salvaged from the Skripal affair and that something is the destruction of the political career of Boris Johson. Personally, I would like to see him dangling by the neck from ten foot of rope, a fitting end for such a disgusting, treacherous, traitorous disgrace.

Boris has done massive damage to Britain’s international image and has created a completely unnecessary rift in relations between Russia and Britai. The decent thing for Boris to now do is resign, but that is unlikely as he doesn’t possess a single decent bone in his body. Ian]

BBC

Russian spy: Labour urges probe over Johnson comments

Labour has called for an investigation into whether Boris Johnson “misled” the public over Russian involvement in the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn earlier implied the foreign secretary had exaggerated the findings of the UK’s defence laboratory, Porton Down.

Mr Johnson responded that Mr Corbyn’s remarks were “lamentable”.

Meanwhile, the international chemical weapons body has rejected Russian calls for a joint inquiry into the case.

Former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in hospital after being poisoned by a nerve agent on 4 March.

The incident has caused a major diplomatic fallout, with the expulsion of some 150 Russian diplomats by the UK and its allies being met by counter-expulsions by Moscow.

Labour said in an interview given to German TV last month, Mr Johnson said that “people from Porton Down” were “absolutely categorical”, adding: “I asked the guy myself. I said ‘are you sure?’, and he said ‘there’s no doubt’.”

But on Tuesday the Porton Down laboratory said it could not verify the precise source of the Novichok nerve agent used, although it did say it was likely to have been deployed by a “state actor”.

Labour called on the prime minister to launch an investigation into whether Mr Johnson broke the ministerial code.

‘Egg on his face’

Shadow Cabinet Office minister, Jon Trickett, said Mr Johnson had “serious questions to answer”.

“He clearly previously indicated that Porton Down had told him ‘categorically’ that Russia was the source of the nerve agent,” he said.

Mr Corbyn said the foreign secretary had “egg on his face for the statement he made on German television”.

