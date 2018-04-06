Developing: Jaysh al-Islam rebels fight among themselves as disagreement over Douma evacuation reaches boiling point

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:09 P.M.) – Following the evacuation of a third batch of Jaysh al-Islam militants and their family members from the city of Douma in east Damascus all further relocation efforts have since been put on hold due to sudden infighting within the insurgent group’s ranks.
According to a source in the Syrian government, tensions among Jaysh al-Islam rebels stemming from disagreement over the evacuation of part of their forces from Douma has reached boiling point.
The outburst of inner conflict has, for now, cancelled what was to be the evacuation of a fourth batch of Jaysh al-Islam fighters from Douma today (Thursday).
The Syrian Army is waiting for rebels to resolve the dispute before it allows relocation procedures to commence again.