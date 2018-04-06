ISIS Command Room Captured in East Ghouta, Americans, Israeli’s and Others Held.



by Gordon Duff, Senior Editor with Dr. Bassam Habib Barakat, VT Damascus

Here lies the secret behind the attempted assassination story of the Russian spy Scrippel in Britain.

It was Scrippel who had betrayed his country with his daughter in Salisbury, Britain, by the British intelligence, and accused Russia of doing so without evidence.

The Syrian Arab Army and with the help of Russian friends managed to confiscate a shipment of weapons destined for the eastern press two days before the Scrippel incident and within This deal is a green color of poisonous gas industry in Britain and in the city of Salisbury specifically.

This is precisely what President Vladimir Putin pointed out in his meeting with the BBC when asked why Britain was charged with the assassination of Scrippal to Russia was his answer to look at the “mother tongue.”

The information confirms that there are British, American, Israeli and Saudi intelligence officers who were caught by the Syrian army in one of the heavily fortified operations rooms during the invasion of the Syrian army and its allies of the Eastern Duchy and direct assistance to Russia.

When Britain asked Oman to mediate with Russia to hand over British officers For Britain, the Russian answer was that of Syrian sovereignty and must be negotiated with the Syrian state. (Check what was written on the shell and then things will become clear).

Dr. Bassam Habib Barakat

The message above is directly from Damascus and highest level sources in Syrian and Russian intelligence to which VT has exclusive access.

We have gotten Israeli’s home before and will do what we can to get these Americans released.

Why isn’t the Pentagon reporting the capture of American chemical weapons advisors working in East Ghouta? Does America dare Syria to parade them before the cameras (a Geneva Convention violation)?

Putin is demanding an apology. Diplomats from two dozen countries were expelled, wild accusations made, and now we learn that British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson made the whole thing up, lied his ass off.

There is absolutely NO proof whatsoever that Russia poisoned anyone and very real proof that Johnson is working for a foreign government, which we believe to be Israel.

We believe both Boris Johnson and Donald Trump are “moles,” foreign controlled spies now commanding nuclear forces, a danger to the world. Yesterday, Britain’s Sky News released the following statement:

Gary Aitkenhead, chief executive of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, told Sky News: “We were able to identify it as novichok, to identify that it was military-grade nerve agent.

“We have not identified the precise source, but we have provided the scientific info to government who have then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions you have come to.”

And from an RT interview with Craig Murray: