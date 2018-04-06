More And More Foreign Troops Deploy To Syria's Manbij

More and more foreign troops are deploying to the Syrian city of Manbij, the Russian state-run news agency Sputnik Turkey reproted on April 6 citing commanders of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

“The United States and France have increased the number of their military in Manbij following Turkey’s statements,” Sputnik Turkey quoted Helil Bozi, a commander of the SDF’s Military Council of Manbij, as saying. “The US has deployed its Special Forces units near the Sajur River thereby setting a red line the crossing of which will be seen by the [US-led] coalition forces as an attack and will prompt retaliatory actions,” Bozi highlighted. “Our alliance with the forces of the coalition continues to operate, nothing has changed in this sense. The [US-led] coalition continues to support the SDF.”

The SDF commander added that British troops are also deployed in the area of Manbij. Bozi continued claiming that the US and Turkey had reached no agreement over the key city.

“In case Turkey reached an agreement with the US, the latter would not provide Manbij with military supplies and beef up its presence there,” he said. “For its part, the Military Council of Manbij is determined to maintain resistance in the event of an attack and protect its territories to the last drop of our blood.”

The Russian news agency also reached Rezan Gulo, the defense minister of the Kurdish canton of Jazire of the self-proclaimed Democratic Federation of Northern Syria (Rojava) that also confirmed the presence of US, British and French forces in Manbij.

“The military contingent of the US, Britain and France is located not only in Manbij but also in Tell Abyad, Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and Tabqa within the framework of the [US-led] coalition’s assistance [to the SDF]. The coalition forces are increasing their presence throughout northern Syria,” Gulo said.

Earlier, the Turkish state-run media claimed that the US is currently building two military facilities in the area north of Manbij. The move is allegedly part of the wider network of the US efforts to strengthen its positions in northern and northeastern Syria.

Photos by Mohammed Hassan show US military positions near Manbij: