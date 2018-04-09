Tonight the terrorist groups in Douma have surrendered and released their hostages.

The very same terrorists that claimed they had been attacked by chemical weapons and barrel bombs have now surrendered to the Syrian army and released the Syrian civilians that they had kept hostage.

Buses of newly released civilians have now been taken to safety, none on them showing any symptoms of being attacked by chemical weapons, only happy to be released.

These screenshots are from the video showing the first buses to arrive to safety after leaving Douma, to huge crowd that welcomed them.

On the other hand, the warehouse full of chemical weapons found in the terrorist areas of East Ghouta which had been liberated has brought to light, which countries have been supplying chemical weapons to the terrorist groups.

Chemical substances including packagings of toxic chlorine gas made in Germany, were seized by Syrian authorities in liberated part of Easter Ghouta! The question is, what’s the relationship between the German factory which produced this chemical materials and the radical Islamist terrorists in Syria?

Below shows the chorine gas canisters, which were made in Germany.

JC/FOS