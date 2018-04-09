Another Chemical Attack In Syria: But Why Is The Corporate Media Missing Crucial Points?

The last terrorist-held bastion of East Ghouta to the East of Damascus city center, Duma, has been devastated by a chemical weapon attack that has killed at least 70 people. The majority of the victims were women & children. However, characteristically & typically, the mainstream media have immediately blamed the Syrian army for the dreadful attack even before investigations can occur. Their sources?

The White Helmets & Jaish Al-Islam. The media have used Jaish Al-Islam for information on the attacks but how can a group who openly & proudly publish photos of them caging women to be used as human shields as they launch endless mortar & rocket attacks against civilians in Damascus be trusted?

Or how can this same media trust reports coming from a terrorist group whose founder & former leader openly praised Osama Bin Laden, the same person blamed for the famous 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3000 US citizens? So with it established that Jaish Al-Islam are a radical terrorist group who praise Bin Laden & have no qualms in using women as human shields, why is the possibility that they could have been responsible for this latest chemical attack not considered?

It was reported that the Syrian Army liberated Eastern Al Ghouta farmlands between Al Shifouniyeh & Douma & discovered a well-equipped chemical laboratory run by Saudi-backed Islamist terrorists. Then, the 2nd & quoted source for the reports are the White Helmets. However, it must be questioned why the White Helmets who claim to be neutral only operate in areas controlled by terrorist organisations such as Jaish Al-Islam & Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front, or why their members often change uniforms between the white helmet & militant uniforms.

Y.K.