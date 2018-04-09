HOMS, Syria – With much speculation occurring overnight on who had attacked Syria, it has now been confirmed that it was Israel.

Two Israeli F-15 fighters targeted the T-4 airbase in the desert region Homs province, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The two jets fired eight guided missiles, but five of them were shot intercepted with Israeli warplanes never entering Syrian airspace but launching the strikes from Lebanon.

“Two Israeli Air Force F-15 jets fired eight guided missiles at the T-4 airfield,” the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“Syrian air defense units have shot down five guided missiles,”the military said, but confirmed that three of the missiles “reached the western part of the airfield.”

It was first assumed that it was conducted by the US but this was quickly denied by the Pentagon.

“At this time, the Department of Defence is not conducting airstrikes in Syria,” the Pentagon told Reuters in a statement. “However, we continue to closely watch the situation and support the ongoing diplomatic efforts to hold those who use chemical weapons, in Syria and otherwise, accountable.”

