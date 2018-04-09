A suspected US missile attack has targeted the T-4 military airport in Syria’s Homs province, says Syrian state media.

According to Syria’s official SANA news agency, Syrian air defenses responded to a “missile attack” early on Monday morning, and shot down eight missiles.

Several people were reportedly killed and wounded in the attack on the airbase, which is located in the countryside of the western city of Homs.

The projectiles reportedly flew over the Lebanese airspace before hitting their target.

Following the Syrian report, several US officials denied the US’ involvement in the incident.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of launching a chemical attack near the capital Damascus, saying there will be a “big price to pay.”

The alleged chemical attack on Saturday in the militant-held town of Douma in the Eastern Ghouta region left dozens dead and drew international condemnation from various countries and international bodies.

Damascus, in a statement released late on Saturday, strongly rejected the allegation of using chemical munitions and said that the so-called Jaish al-Islam Takfiri terrorist group, which has dominant presence in Douma, was repeating the accusations “in order to accuse the Syrian Arab army, in a blatant attempt to hinder the Army’s advance.”

