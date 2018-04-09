Donald Trump is ready to go to war with Syria, Russia and China based on a lie. Not only a lie, but a lie coming from terrorist groups. Even though he says that he wants to wipe out ISIS, he still believes the lies they tell.

Trump is willing to start WW3 on the claims of the terrorists groups, even though there is no evidence at all. The only evidence so far is a Fake film made by the so called white helmets claiming they have been attacked by chemicals and barrel bombs. Of course they have to keep on with this myth about barrel bombs that Assad has never used. Every white helmets film like the white helmets themselves are FAKE.

They first claimed that 150 had been killed and then changed it to 70, but there are no dead bodies and those shown in their film will all be clambering on the buses to escape with no sign of injury.

All the film shows is the terrorist groups abusing children, with cold water and asthma puffers. A strange way to treat children if they have come into contact with chemical weapons.

Not only is Trump stupid enough to listen and believe these be-headers and butchers, he also has Israel demanding he attack Syria.

“The United States must attack the regime of Bashar Assad in Syria in response to the regime chemical gas strike on the Syrian town Douma that killed more than 70 people”, Strategic Affairs and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said Sunday.

As in previous posts, we have shown how desperate Netanyahu is to take the US into another war. We all knew that Trump would not pull troops out of Syria, because he has been expecting this war. In fact the amount of US troops in Syria has increased in the past few weeks.

This is what Trump tweeted today.

Trump:

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price…

….to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!

If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!

Does Trump know that the terrorists that sent out this FAKE news, have now surrendered and their hostages have now been released, with no sign of them showing any symptoms of a chemical attack.

Trump will go to war in Syria for Israel and it will be American lives that will be lost, in this war to end all wars.

