HOMS, Syria – Following a chemical weapon attack earlier today in the East Ghouta town of Duma that was blamed on the Syrian government, missiles have been launched at a Syrian airbase.

Initially it was thought US warships fired missiles from the Mediterranean Sea targeting Syrian Army military positions, but this was denied by both the Pentagon and the White House.

It is now thought that it was conducted by Israel who frequently engage in such air raids. Tel Aviv are yet to make a statement.

Although Syrian Air Defenses knocked out several missiles from the sky, reports are emerging that these missiles have hit the T4 military base in the desert regions of Homs province.

The missiles crossed Lebanese air space to reach its intended target in Homs province.

