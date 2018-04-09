US Senator John McCain calls on Trump to carry out attack in Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – U.S. Senator John McCain released a statement on Sunday that condemned the reported chemical weapons attack on the East Ghouta town of Douma yesterday.

“President Trump last week signaled to the world that the United States would prematurely withdraw from Syria. Bashar Assad and his Russian and Iranian backers have heard him, and emboldened by American inaction, Assad has reportedly launched another chemical attack against innocent men, women and children, this time in Douma. Initial accounts show dozens of innocent civilians, including children, have been targeted by this vicious bombardment designed to burn and choke the human body and leave victims writhing in unspeakable pain,” McCain began.

The veteran Senator would then encourage U.S. President Donald Trump to carry out an attack against the government of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

“Crimes against humanity have become Assad’s trademarks in his relentless campaign against the people of Syria that has killed more than half a million people and forced 11 million from their homes. President Trump was quick to call out Assad today, along with the Russian and Iranian governments, on Twitter. The question now is whether he will do anything about it. The President responded decisively when Assad used chemical weapons last year. He should do so again, and demonstrate that Assad will pay a price for his war crimes,” McCain stated.

McCain has repeatedly called on both former U.S. President Barack Obama and his successor Donald Trump to take military action in Syria and remove Assad.

source