MOSCOW, Russia – The ISIS terrorist group has released through its social media networks that it plans to target Russia during the World Cup. The image being circulated shows an ISIS jihadist with a backdrop of a football stadium, indicating that it plans to attack Russia during the World Cup.

The image always says “Putin You Disbeliever: You Will Pay the Price for Killing Muslims.” This is not in reference because Russian President Vladimir Putin actually kills Muslims, but rather that Russia has played a pivotal role in defeating the ISIS terrorist group in Syria.

The World Cup, the worlds biggest sporting event, is to be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15 and is expected to be held peacefully with Russia’s security forces ensuring the event will go on without incident despite threats from ISIS

