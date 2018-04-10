by Andrew Ashdown

Last week, the fighters of the extremist jihadist group Jaish al-Islam in Douma (the same group who made the claim about the ‘gas’ attack this week, and whom western governments are supporting) agreed to release 4000 kidnap victims they had been holding for 6 years in the area under their control, in exchange for safe passage out of the area.

It now transpires however, that only 200 prisoners are alive and have been freed. All the others have been murdered or died as slave labour over the past years. Hundreds of families are only now learning the fate of their loved ones whom they had been led to believe were still alive.

(The picture is of some of the families waiting yesterday to see if some of their loved ones are amongst those freed.) The perpetrators lf these atrocities are those whose unverified claims the world chooses to believe, and on whose behalf our governments are considering going to war…. God help Syria and the wider region, and God forgive any shred of humanity our leaders might possibly still possess.