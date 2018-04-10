Tucker Carlson, one of the few Americans that actually has a brain and thinks logically.

When we see other journalists talking about Syria on US tv stations, it is so clear to anyone in Syria that Americans have no clue what is going on.

For example when showing the photos of Syrians celebrating Valentines Day and shops filled with roses, one American commented, ‘that can’t be real, because all of Syria is a war zone, because I have seen it on TV’.

Americans have no idea what Syria is like, apart from the few that travel there to see for themselves and find out that the US media is totally lying to them.

JL/FOS