Trump Determined to start WW3 For Al Qaeda

10 Tuesday Apr 2018

Breaking: Russian A-50 jet circles Syrian coast as US threatens to attack

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 A.M.) – A Russian A-50 jet is currently circling the Syrian coast this morning after reports of a U.S. warship left nearby Cyprus for Syria’s territorial waters.

According to local military reports from the Tartous Governorate, the Russian A-50 is circling the provinces of Latakia and Tartous, which are both located along the Syrian coast.

The A-50 is an early warning and control jet that was developed in the Soviet Union in the 1970s and still presently used by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The last time the U.S. launched their tomahawk cruise missiles towards the Al-Seen Airbase in Homs, they sent a warship towards these two coast provinces.

source

