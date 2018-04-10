On the screens of American television, an exciting, multi-parted story of an all-pervasive Russian intervention is now in full swing. On the news front, the audience is fed one by one with tales of “insidious Russians” who literally climbed into all spheres of social and political life in the United States. This message is contained everywhere – from the statements of the president of the country to the messages spread by ordinary citizens in social networks – the Russian track is searched and found everywhere.

Even more important battles of the information war are taking place on the front of the mass culture: in recent years the American film industry has issued a record of volumes of Russophobic products aimed at an unsophisticated mass audience who does not look at classical news, considering them too “abstruse . ” It is for such a mass audience that literally tons of different serials and films are produced, in which the American foreign policy agenda is systematically and, it must be admitted, very professionally worked out.

As a logical consequence – even the most negative American political characters look literally “lights of democracy” against the background of Russians. From “House of Cards” to “Homeland” – in almost all popular film masterpieces of recent times, we are given the role of a certain all-pervasive and ready for any tricks of evil. The plot lines steadily lead the viewer to the fact that the head of the American state can indefinitely intrigue, lie, engage in official forgery and even – ponder – to kill journalists and politicians out of control, but still will look almost a positive hero compared to the terrible Russians .

These days on American television continues the show of the series “Homeland” (English Homeland – note “Vigilance” ) , dedicated to the work of the CIA. According to the plot, US intelligence is opposed to attempts by Russian special services to undermine US citizens’ confidence in the newly elected woman president : the script was clearly written for the victory of Hillary Clinton .

The main message of the series is quite simple: Russia’s goal is general destabilization and a departure from the democratic principles of the United States, rather than facilitating the election of a specific candidate for the country’s main post. In the picture, Russian special services actively promote through opposing points of view through the series of “fake news” in social networks, plucking American citizens with each other.

The most remarkable thing in the series is how the real facts are very fancifully intertwined with the “psychologically authentic” fiction for the American audience. For example, according to the plot, a Russian agent throws a photo of a teenager shot by American law enforcement officers who was allegedly left to die in a hospital bed without any assistance whatsoever. The teenager’s family, believing such an infobros, kills a special services officer in revenge, thereby provoking a massacre in a quiet provincial town (the analogy with the events in Ferguson is visible to the naked eye).

According to the scenario, Russian involvement in provocation is “proved” on the basis of the analogy with the notorious history of the “crucified boy” in Slavyansk. It really was shown in July 2014 on the Russian “First Channel”, later proved to be unreliable and was disproved in subsequent news releases. However, according to the plot of the TV series Rodina, this “linden” allegedly provoked a surge of “anti-Ukrainian sentiments” in Russia, which was enough to justify the “Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

In English, this method is called lie sandwich: a portion of real information, which is encroached on both sides by inaccurate information. American classic.

В иных условиях такие замысловатые авторские решения можно было бы списать на свободу творчества и желание создавать актуальный кинопродукт, что называется, на злобу дня. Предположить, что американские киноделы превращают русских в «исчадие зла» по зову сердца и законам кинематографического жанра. Однако факты свидетельствуют о другом: в вышедшем в свет этой весной документальном фильме «Секретное задание Голливуда» приводится множество конкретных примеров участия ЦРУ, ФБР и Пентагона в систематическом «формировании художественного вкуса» американской аудитории. В киноленте, снятой Шоном Стоуном — сыном всемирно известного режиссера Оливера Стоуна, — повествуется о сотнях голливудских фильмов, произведенных при активном участии спецслужб. Если даже совершенно безобидному телешоу «Битва пирожных» (Cake Wars) не удалось избежать цензуры, то какова вероятность того, что знаковые политические сериалы нашего времени являются всего лишь рафинированным продуктом американской творческой мысли?

В конечном итоге американская придуманная «кинореальность» весьма удачно дополняет не более правдивую «реальность» новостную. Если в течение нескольких лет «из каждого утюга» доносится про российское вмешательство, то через какое-то время почти не останется тех, кто усомнится в его реальности.

Add to the general picture the disconnection from the broadcasting of Russian information resources that has already begun in the United States, and you will get a picture of a lime ideological diversity in which the expression of a truly alternative point of view will be completely impossible if current trends are preserved. So, it will be possible to continue to “hang all dogs” on the Russians, categorically accusing us of any problems of the American “hail on the hill” …

Author: Alexander Vedrusov