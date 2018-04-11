It has been reported that Jaish Al Islam deceived the Syrian Government and Russian negotiators by claiming that thousands of kidnappers were still alive. T Hisse victims were used as a bargaining tool by this western promoted terrorist group to secure their safe evacuation from Douma.

Now news is breaking that only two buses of kidnap victims will leave Douma, around 100 captives liberated. The estimated remaining 3 – 5000 had been executed by Jaish Al Islam prior to the surrender, some years previously.

The trauma this will cause the families waiting for this release is unbearable. Years of hope snatched from them by the cruelty of this murdering terrorist faction.

Russian military in Douma have found no trace of a Chemical Weapon attack so where did the bodies on film come from?

Moon of Alabama pointed out to us this morning:

Quote …

“As for the incident in Douma. People who quoted SOHR for years are now ignoring what it says:

No chemical attack but “21 civilians including 9 children and 3 women were killed as a result of suffocation caused by the shelling which destroyed basements of houses”

End Quote.

The Syrian people have suffered beyond belief and now the US is threatening to strike Syria on the pretext of an absolutely fake report that nobody believes and in the midst of the extreme griev, shock and trauma of the families of these murdered kidnap victims. Murdered by “moderate” groups advanced, armed & lionized by our governments & our state media criminals who have sustained this war with their lies.

Nobody should be silent now – please defend Syria, write to your MP, your representative, march, protest – do anything in your power to prevent this war on Syria’s soil.

Vanessa Beeley reporting from Damascus