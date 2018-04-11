The Citizens of Syria have had enough of being targeted for Israeli take over. The only way Israel can have Syria is when all the 23 million Syrians are killed. They love President Assad and the Russians, because he keeps them safe from the foreign backed terrorists in their country.

The Syrian Arab Army is made up of the sons and daughters of Syrians and a mixture of religions. This is not a religious war because Syria is Secular. Not that you would know if you listen to the US media. President Assad won the election a few years ago by a landslide and has not killed any of his people. Why would Syrians love a man that is killing them. It is all lies, for an excuse to take over the country. Don’t let the government get away with starting WW3 based on more lies.

Syrians ask why do the US want to kill us?

Americans…do this…now please

Calling the White House. Pick up your phone and dial the White House. Dial one of the following numbers, depending on who you’d like to reach and what you’d like to say: for Comments, call 202-456-1111 (TTY/TTD 202-456-6213), or to reach the Switchboard, call 202-456-1414 (TTY/TTD Visitor’s Office: 202-456-2121).