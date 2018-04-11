We were warned that the US was planning a false flag chemical attack in Syria to justify an attack on Syria, based on a lie.

All the evidence leading up to this attack was perfectly clear and we all knew it would happen.

A US President putting down a red line threat is a clear indication that they are planning a false flag attack. We have seen it happen time and time again.

When Obama put down his red line, Putin told Assad to get rid of all chemical weapons out of the country to prevent this happening. This was done and the OPCW oversaw this and declared Syria chemical free.

But this didn’t stop more red lines and more false flag attacks. Al Qaeda white helmets making fake films to show the world that Assad had committed a terrorist attack. All these false flag attacks happened after John McCain had entered Syria illegally to meet with his terrorist army.

It is now so easy to spot when the US is going to stage this as we have seen it so many times before. It all starts with the US demanding a ceasefire to let aid in to terrorist controlled areas.

One these areas are liberated, the SAA have found stockpiles of food, medicines and chemical weapons. Who has been supplying the terrorists with these? Chemical weapons have been found from UK, Germany and Israel. Boxes of food from UNICEF.

Many of the weapons, including chemical weapons have been seized at the borders, trying to enter Syria. Below is just one of the seized shipments. In the past Turks were caught trying to take Sarin into Syria; they were captured by the Turkish Government.

Everyone knew that Trump was lying when he said he was taking US troops out of Syria, it was a pretext for war. To make himself look good, as if he was keeping an election promise, but know saying Assad has crossed the red line, so he doesn’t have to keep his promise. He is so full of self importance and doesn’t realise the world sees him as a dangerous warmonger that doesn’t have clue about anything.

Like a little kid, ‘What does this button do?’ Boom. He has made Americans that follow him look like fools on the world stage. The bumbling fool is just about to start WW3 i n support of Al Qaeda. He is not doing it for the Syrian people as they love their President, he is going to attack Syria for ISIS.

JC/FOS