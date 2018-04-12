O.K. look, here's the deal.

I have taken a long break from writing about Syria. Mostly because of my health, but also because the situation improved so much there when the U.S. government and its allies stopped trying to overthrow the Syrian government. Well, apparently they’re not finished trying to destroy Syria yet. So I wrote this letter to the editor of the Oregonian. Please read it. Please share it. And please, if you are a U.S. citizen, call the White House, your elected officials and your local papers, and tell them, “no facts, no war.”

Our government is poised to take us to war. Why? Alleged chemical weapons attacks. After reviewing dozens of media reports about chemical weapons use in Syria, including President Obama’s red line and President Trump’s bombing of Khan Sheikhoun, I have found that every single article talks about “alleged” attacks that the U.S. government “believes” occurred that they “blamed” the Syrian…