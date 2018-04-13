Germany will not join Trump’s coalition to attack Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:05 P.M.) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated, today, that his nation will not join U.S. President Donald Trump’s coalition to bomb Syria.

Merkel began her address by stating the “whole spectrum of measures must be considered on Syria,” adding that German forces will not be taking part in the U.S.’ attack.

“It is important to show unity on Syria,” Merkel continued, adding that she believed it was ‘obvious’ the Syrian government had not destroyed its chemical weapons.

Merkel’s statement was released shortly before French President Emmanuel Macron stated that his nation had proof Assad was behind the chemical weapons attack on Douma.

