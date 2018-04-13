Important commentary by Marat Gazdiev, on the alleged chemical attacks and sources purveying these lies, which include the Syrian American Medical Society:

Gazdiev: “It was the Syrian SAMS–the Syrian American Medical Society–that initially claimed that they had treated 500 people with with symptoms indicative of exposure to a chemical agent.

… Well what is this organization exactly? Well, it is it is an organization that is funded by the United States….In 2013 they had a budget of $700,000, 2015 they had a budget of $6 million–you know almost a tenfold increase. Most of that money, $5.8 million, came from USAID, which is an organization that is closely tied to the State Department which is banned in multiple countries because of interference in domestic politics, because of what is seen as its as its drive for regime change. It even has an office of transition initiatives which is you know exactly what is what is being called this this regime change office.