Important commentary by Marat Gazdiev, on the alleged chemical attacks and sources purveying these lies, which include the Syrian American Medical Society:
Gazdiev: “It was the Syrian SAMS–the Syrian American Medical Society–that initially claimed that they had treated 500 people with with symptoms indicative of exposure to a chemical agent.
… Well what is this organization exactly? Well, it is it is an organization that is funded by the United States….In 2013 they had a budget of $700,000, 2015 they had a budget of $6 million–you know almost a tenfold increase. Most of that money, $5.8 million, came from USAID, which is an organization that is closely tied to the State Department which is banned in multiple countries because of interference in domestic politics, because of what is seen as its as its drive for regime change. It even has an office of transition initiatives which is you know exactly what is what is being called this this regime change office.
Nevertheless, their executive director and the director of operations of the Syrian American Medical Association are former US aid staffers.
And it was them that provided one year ago the OPCW organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons with alleged samples from Khan Sheikhoun, where there was an alleged again chemical attack. And after which Donald Trump said 57 cruise missiles into Syria that was a violation of the OPCW’s protocols, because the OPCW has very strict rules about accepting samples. Unless they can verify that a sample came from this place, or they can verify the chain of custody so them to make sure that you know nobody could have could have added anything to a sample, they cannot take samples. In this case they did.
…We’ve we’ve reached out to the World Health Organisation and they have refused to comment. We’ve written to them twice, called them, and they said, you know they haven’t said anything…Their only statement has been that they’ve heard reports of five hundred people being treated. Well, it seems like that report again traces back to the Syrian American Medical Society….”
Eva Bartlett