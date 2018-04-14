How much tax payers money has Theresa May just wasted on a whim, in support of Trump. The more she says this is to stop terrorist attacks, it is a message to terrorists to create more chemical attacks, because when they say jump. Trump will jump.

Trump has already said today that attacks will continue as ling as the chemical weapon attacks continue. So this is a message to terrorist groups to continue committing these crimes on innocent Syrians. FUCKUS doesn’t want PEACE in Syria and will do Israels’ bidding to keep it alive, until all Syrians have left or are dead.

President Bashar Al Assad was too kind letting these terrorist butchers live. Now he should kill them all to make sure there are no more fake films made. After all, the world thinks he is killing people anyway.

JC/FOS