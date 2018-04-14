ISIS launches offensive in southern Damascus after US Coalition bombs Syria

14 Saturday Apr 2018

Posted by in war

1 Comment

Tags

, , , , , , ,

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) took advantage of the U.S. Coalition’s latest attack to launch a powerful offensive inside the southern part of Damascus, a Syrian military source told Al-Masdar this morning.

According to the military source, the Islamic State began their assault by storming the Syrian Army’s positions along the western axis of the Al-Qadam District.

Remember Her? Try Not to Gasp when You See How Bad She Looks Now
Ready Set Health
Ads by Revcontent

No gains have been reported thus far; however, intense clashes are ongoing.

The Syrian Army will likely be able to fend off this assault, as they recently deployed a large number of soldiers to this front in order to launch an offensive against the terrorist. group.

source

1 thought on “ISIS launches offensive in southern Damascus after US Coalition bombs Syria”

  1. betta said:

    Reblogged this on PASSAPAROLADESSO.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s