With Russian forces operating in Syria, American military operations could jeopardize global security, according to the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya. Additionally, the Kremlin has intelligence that indicates that militant radicals on the ground in Syria have orders to initiate an offensive following US military action. A US campaign against Syrian government forces would be of great service to Syria’s terrorists in providing a major military boost against their biggest threat, as well as providing them the possibility to retake territories that have since been liberated.

“We continue to observe dangerous preparations for an illegal military action against a sovereign state in breach of international law. Not only the use of force, but also a threat to use it violates the UN Charter,” Nebenzya said at a recent UN Security Council meeting.

He also indicated that the US is creating a military situation in Syria could lead to extremely serious consequences that, in addition to prior interventions, the US must answer for. Nevenzya called on the US and its friends to reconsider their positions on Syria and added that Moscow is willing and ready to cooperate with an investigation into the events of the alleged chemical attack in Douma.

However, the behaviour of the US and its allies towards the UN Security Council is shameful and unworthy, in the case of the US, for a permanent member of the Council, as they treat the UNSC merely as a rubber stamp for their decisions to go to war against other sovereign nations.

With reference to the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, which was based on spurious allegations that Saddam Hussein maintained a stockpile of WMDs, Nebenzya said “they need the Council as a cover for Iraqi test tubes.”

He said “You show us the same virtual empty test tube now. Irresponsible US behavior that violates international law and the sovereignty of states is unworthy of a permanent member of the UN Security Council.”

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump tweeted “get ready” addressed to the Russians, because he says that ‘smart’ US missiles were coming to Syria over the ‘senseless’ alleged chemical weapons attack on Douma, which the Syrian government forces had surrounded and were forcing terrorist militants to flee. Washington, meanwhile, isn’t concerned about finding out what happened or who did it, or even if it really happened, meaning the results of an independent investigation, and had a line ready for the media to publish: Syria did it and the Russians share in the blame because they enabled it by supporting the ‘animal’ Assad.

The scenario is the same as that of the Skripal case, but this time with different packaging. Russia is to blame for a chemical weapons attack, which the Western governments don’t care to prove, and consequences are proceeding, only this time, those consequences are in the form of missiles, and maybe even more than that.

Russia has repudiated the claims that a chemical weapons attack took place in Douma, citing that the Center for Syrian Reconciliation discovered no evidence of dangerous chemical substances. Additionally, Moscow continues to publish reminders that they had been vocally warning that such a provocation was in the works, and that Assad was to take the fall for the allegations that would be cast.

While the terrorists have been on a losing streak, as of late, due to the Russian backed Syrian government forces’ advances, a US led operation would give them the military support that they need to regroup and resume their heinous activities in full force. It appears that, contrary to his earlier statements about withdrawing from Syria, Donald Trump is drinking the Kool-aid served up by his military advisers, to justify the additional military spending, ‘defend the interests of Israel’, and get the media’s focus off his misdeeds.

