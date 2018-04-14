Theresa May has taken Britain into a war based on a lie by Al Qaeda. Britain is now fighting a war on behalf of terrorists.

FUKUS have started bombing Syria to destroy any evidence before the OPCW do their investigation.

Theresa May would rather start WW3 than, than leave Europe. She will use this as an excuse to stop Brexit talks.

There is plenty of proof that the chemical attack was staged, but FUKUS are basing all their evidence on the media sent to them by Al Qaeda.

One doctor identified in the fake film has said that a group of people entered the hospital claiming there had been a chemical attack. A fight broke out and the group then started pouring water of each other. They filmed themselves doing this, careful not to film the real patients in beds that were watching on as this would prove it was filmed in a hospital ward and not an emergency ward.

Trump, May and Macron are now worse than Bush, Blair and Howard as they have started a war in defence of terrorists.

