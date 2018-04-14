Trump along with his allies has broken all International Laws and Attacked Syria based on a lie by his own US backed terrorists. Trump bombed Syria before the investigation, because he knows they will find no evidence.

Al Qaeda says jump and Trump jumps. Al Qaeda say we have been attacked by Assad and Trump bombs Syria for them.

This is proof that Trump is so aligned with Al Qaeda that he has started a world war for them. Trump is the monster who controls the chemical attacks by the terrorists and the US has killed over 500,000 people in Syria.