Infowars founder Alex Jones ripped into President Trump on Friday night after the president authorised military airstrikes in Syria, saying the decision made him “sick.”

Alex Jones supported Donald Trump to become President, because he thought he would make a difference. He, like all of us thought Trump would put an end to the constant American wars. He thought Trump would stand up to the powers that be, only to find out that Trump is just like all the rest of them and gave into the masters that control him.

The proof that it doesn’t matter who the President of the US is, they have to obey their masters. Trump is not only an idiot, but a dangerous idiot.

Countries are blackmailed and threatened with sanctions if they don’t vote with the US at the UNSC. They are frightened, therefore letting the US get away with more wars for the elite.

Only people power can put a stop to this destruction of this planet. We cannot allow this continue anymore and let those in their ivory towers kill us all for Israel.