WASHINGTON, April 13. /TASS/. Russia is not engaged in changing regimes and interfering into other states’ sovereign affairs unlike the United States, the Russian embassy said on Thursday.

The comment came in response to statements, made during Mike Pompeo’s confirmation hearings on his Secretary of State candidacy on Thursday, during which “we have once again heard unfounded accusations of Russia’s meddling in US electoral processes both from the US legislators and the candidate himself,” the embassy said. “With that, they arrogantly compared US engagements (“promoting democracy and human rights”) to Russian actions (“undermining Western democracies” and “desire to influence the outcome of elections”),” the statement reads.

“We would like to once again state that Russia does not engage in regime changes, meddling in domestic affairs of other states or masterminding staged ‘revolutions’. The US, however, has mastered these techniques, as they have quite an experience in this area,” the Russian embassy said in a statement.

“The US regularly violates national sovereignty of other countries by interfering in their domestic affairs. The favorite tactic of the American intelligence services is to intervene in electoral processes of foreign states and stage coups in order to topple undesired regimes,” the statement reads.

According to Russian diplomats, Washington has an impressive record of “achievements” in this area.

“There are documented facts of U.S. meddling in elections of Albania, Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, U.K., Haiti, Guyana, Guatemala, Greece, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Iceland, Iran, Costa Rica, Cambodia, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mauritius, Malta, Nepal, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Somalia, Thailand, Ukraine, Uruguay, Chile, Sri Lanka and Jamaica,” the Russian diplomatic mission in the US said.