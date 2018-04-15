The Scientific Centre targeted by US, France and UK which was producing pharmaceuticals. If it had been producing chemical weapons there would be no people left alive in the surrounding area.

Trump, May and Macron are idiots.

This is an attack on the Syrian people that rely on it for medicines and research. It is like accusing Britain of storing chemical weapons at at Cancer Research Centre or Germany making chemical weapons at Bayer.

Any excuse for the US to destroy more Syrian infrastructure.

JC/FOS