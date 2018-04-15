Was the recent US-led strikes on Syria a PR event like the 2017 Shayrat missile strike or jsut a failure?

The Syrian General Command reports only minor damage as a results of the “powerful” US-led coalition strike that took place on April 14.

The Syrian state-run news agency SANA reports (source):

The General Command announced that a tripartite aggression was carried out at 03:55 a.m. (at local time) by the US, Britain and France through firing 110 missiles towards Syrian targets in Damascus and outside it.

It added that the Syrian Air Defence systems confronted, with high competence, the missiles of the aggression and shot down most of them, meanwhile, some of the missiles hit one of the buildings of the Research Center in Barzzeh in Damascus, which includes an educational center and scientific laboratories, asserting that the damages were limited to material ones.

Other missiles were forced to deviate from their tracks while they were targeting a military position near Homs as their explosions caused the injury of three civilians.

The General command stressed its determination in defending Syria and protecting its citizens, reiterating that such aggression will not affect the Syrian armed forces to continue hunting the remnant of armed terrorist gatherings across Syria.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the US-led coalition launched 103 missiles, 71 of them were shot down by Syrian forces.

Just as a fact, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is alive:

France released a video showing its strikes:

People gather in Damascus to protest the US-led strikes:

source