UN envoy Nikki Haley: US won’t pull out troops from Syria until goals accomplished.

by ALEX CHRISTOFOROU

On April 3rd, Trump announced that he was seeking to remove U.S. troops from Syria as soon as possible.

Via The Washington Post…

President Trump has instructed military leaders to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria as soon as possible and told them he wants Arab allies to take over and pay for stabilizing and reconstructing areas liberated from the Islamic State, according to senior U.S. officials.

US Ambassador to the UN, neocon Nikki Haley told a giddy Fox News’ Chris Wallace (obviously happy to have another bulls**t American war) that the US will not pull its troops out of Syria until its goals are accomplished there.

After POTUS Trump hastily announced the he wanted to pull out of Syria, the Deep State put another false flag operation into motion.

Mission Accomplished. Not only will 2,000 US troops stay in Syria, indefinitely and illegally (the US was never invited into Syria by the internationally recognized government, which makes their stay in Syria an invasion and occupation), but Haley told Wallace that while it is America’s goals to see the troops come home, “we are not going to leave until we know we have accomplished those things.”

Haley proceeded to outline three new objectives for the perpetual US occupation of Syrian land…

To ensure that chemical weapons are not used in a way that is of risk to US interests, Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) is defeated, and Iran’s actions are monitored.

“We’re not going to leave until we know we have accomplished those things… Be very clear, if we leave, when we leave, it will be because we know that everything is moving forward.”

Trump was easily tricked into striking Syria (for a second time). Now American troops will stay in Syria forever. Exactly as the Deep State and MIC wanted.

Lee Camp from Redacted Tonight nails it in the video below, on how the US Pentagon and MIC “do not do withdrawals” from the nations they occupy.