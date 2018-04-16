Clarity of Signal

This post will present over 100 screen-captured Facebook images that have been cached from the Facebook accounts of one dozen White Helmet members and will highlight the fact that these White Helmets post images to their own Facebook accounts that are in support of the FSA and various designated terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front, Nour al -Zinki (child beheaders), al-Qaeda, and others.

Methodology

This gathering of images was conducted by utilizing the Facebook “Friends” feature directly from the account of Majd Khalaf who is one of the lead propaganda disseminators for the White Helmet group on Twitter. Each of his Facebook White Helmet ‘friends’ leads to another ‘friend’, and so forth, thus making it quite easy to utilize his Facebook page as a reference point (hub) and branch out from there going through hundreds of White Helmets Facebook pages. In this case, I decided to highlight a dozen accounts to…