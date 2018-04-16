Rallies in Support of President Assad 16 Monday Apr 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in Syrian news ≈ Leave a comment Tagsdamascus, Homs, President Bashar Al Assad, syria Pro Assad rallies today April 16th in and Homs. Syrians celebrate the victory over the trio of war criminals who tried so hard to break them. Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related