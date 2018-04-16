By Janice Kortkamp in Damascus

Lovely day yesterday in the modern part of Damascus

So many people in America and elsewhere know absolutely nothing about Syria as a country.

The cities are modern with ancient cores. Syrians have total access to the internet and all western media.

Spoke with many passerby yesterday. Great folks welcoming us, so delighted to see tourists back in Syria! The response to the US and allies’ attack was universal … 100% against. Some of the group got the interviews on video so will share those when I get them.

There is a passion for education here and before the war they had achieved a virtually 100% literacy rate around the country.

Women are free and empowered; they are a major part of every level of every aspect of society … and wear what they wish.

All religions are respected and protected. Got to meet a rabbi and his wife the other day as they were leaving Synagogue. As we were chatting, a young Shia Muslim woman passed by, obviously friends as they were hugging, kissing and chatting together. This is Syria.

The soldiers, men and women, come from every religious and people group from every part of Syria. They have been fighting and sacrificing to save their homeland from hundreds of thousands of terrorists … many of whom are from over 100 other countries and all of whom are armed and sponsored by foreign governments including the US, UK, France and Israel. All the so-called “rebel” groups have beheaded, tortured, kidnapped, raped and looted … rampaged thru safe and secular and beautiful Syria.

As we were at the I LOVE DAMASCUS sign taking some photos with Syrian officers whom we saw taking their own pics, a bus of soldiers passed near by. They started singing and clapping and waving! The Syrian soldiers I will describe more in upcoming posts but will say now that it is always a great pleasure and honour to meet and speak with these sons and daughters of Syria who greet us so warmly and courteously.