Homs, SANA – Four civilians were martyred while 8 others were injured in a terrorist attack with shells that targeted towns of al-Ashrafiyeh, Akrad al-Daseniyeh and Ghawr al-Assi in the northern countryside of Homs.

SANA reporter said that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists fired several shells on al-Ashrafiyeh town, north to Homs city, claiming the life of one civilian, injuring a woman and a child and causing material damage to residents’ houses and properties.

The reporter added that terrorists targeted Ghaw al-Assi town with rocket shells which resulted in the martyrdom of 3 civilians and the injury of 3 others, including a 1-year-old child.

Later in the day, 3 civilians were injured in a terrorist attack with rocket shells launched by terrorist groups in Burj Qa’ei village in al-Houla area on Akrad al-Daseniyeh town in the northern countryside of Homs.

In retaliation for the attack, the Syrian army shelled terrorists’ positions, inflicting heavy losses upon them in arms and personnel.

R.Raslan/Mazen

