Internal Security Forces Find Factory of Mortars & Grenades for Jaish al-Islam in Douma

Damascus Countryside – Units of Syrian internal security forces, in cooperation with Douma citizens, discovered on Monday an intertwined network of tunnels and a factory for manufacturing mortar shells and grenades run by the terrorists of Jaish al-Islam.

Jaish al-Islam’s terrorists transformed the Consumer Establishment and the Cultural Centre in Douma into the largest mortar and grenades manufacturing factory and storage depots. The factory contained modern and sophisticated weapons manufacturing devices and auto repair shop.



The discovered tunnels were long and multi-layered with more than 10 meters height, and connected to intertwined subsidiary tunnels linking the Cultural Centre, the Directorate of Douma and the post office said, noting that the terrorists dug a long trench in the Stadium of Douma Municipal which can be used for the movement of tanks and heavy machinery.