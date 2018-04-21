Proud to stand with Syria

by Janice Kortkamp

Updated from Damascus, April 20, 2018.

Five and a half years … what a journey it’s been … from when I decided it was time to learn a little about the Middle East as the so-called Arab “spring” was unfolding. It seemed too good to be true.

Qaddafi had just been sodomized with a bayonet and brutally murdered by “peaceful protesters” to start a new age of “freedom and democracy” in Libya. Seemed odd.

And back then, in October of 2012, Assad of Syria was to be next. By all accounts in the US “news” outlets, he would at any moment be taken by more “peaceful protesters”, eviscerated, and hung up in the public square by his entrails – a worthy demise for a “brutal tyrant” according to our media.

But I noticed he had just given an interview … wow I thought … had to watch the “murderous, isolated dictator justify his cruel actions against his own people” as our news and government kept saying.

So I watched … and it wasn’t two minutes into that interview that I knew there was more to the story than I’d been hearing. In fact, I knew in my gut that he was telling the truth about the conflict. Not wanting to trust my gut, I proceeded to research it on my own.

Quickly it became an obsession as, to my horror, I started to see the reality of how my government with its allies had orchestrated yet another regime change war – like Iraq and Libya (both utter disasters) – this time using proxy armies of terrorists, mercenaries and criminals.

Waking up early every morning, checking news, reading facebook pages devoted to the war, connecting with Syrians online to find out from them what was happening in their country, tracing and investigating original source documents. Four – then six – then eight or more hours every day researching.

And the more I learned about the war, the more I learned about Syria…and day by day my love of that country grew proportionately with my increasing hatred for the war. Contacts in Syria (and Syrians living outside) became friends. Then dear friends. Then family.

Then finally getting to go! Not just once, but five times since May of 2016, spending months traveling around this amazing country.

Have had the privilege of visiting Damascus, Ma’aloula, Saidnaya, Homs, Masyaf, Wadi al-Nasara, Tartous, Arwad, Lattakia, Slunfeh, Kessab, Aleppo, Hama, Deir Ezzor and Al Mayadeen.

Met with hundreds of Syrians from every major religious and people group from most every walk of life including displaced persons. Also Syrian refugees and emigrants in the US, Germany, Kuwait and Lebanon.

There can never be thanks enough to repay the kindness, friendship, and hospitality I and others have been offered by the wonderful Syrian people.

I’m saying this not to boast but to share that I’ve tried my best to learn and understand and to then share that with anyone who will read and think for themselves.

Am I an “Assad apologist”? NO! He needs no apologists! Syria – the great majority of the people, the army, their president – have been fighting against the combined efforts of the US, UK, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood to pound Syria into submission or tear it apart if they would not submit … using terrorists to do the dirty work.

All this while simultaneously being punished with cruel economic sanctions and slanderous propaganda that often reaches to preposterous depths.

Thank you to my Syria-loving husband, family, you my dear friends, and everyone who reads, learns and shares – and for all your efforts, help and emotional support.

May victory and peace come soon! I have never been more sure, more confident than I am right now that we have all been on the right side of history and humanity.

Proud to stand with Syria! And with all the Syria supporters around the world!