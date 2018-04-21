The Syrian troops managed – on Friday – to discover huge amount of weapons cache while conducting the cleansing operation in the city of Al-Dumair in eastern Qalamoun.

According to military sources, the Syrian authorities found various types of weapons in “Jaish Al-Islam” hideouts in Almahatta area of Al-Dumair city.

The hidden warehouses include homemade rockets, Grad rockets, large numbers of mortars, dozens of IEDs, RPGs, a number of US TOW missiles, mines and explosive devices.

Worth notable that Al Dumair city was announced free of anti-government militants after the last batch of Jaish Al-Islam rebels moved into Jarablus city in Aleppo province.