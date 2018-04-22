Robert Martin an Australian, who has travelled to Palestine on several occasions, to film the atrocities of the Israelis against the Palestinians has had all his videos deleted by youtube.

This is a common trend on YouTube, that delete anyone who criticises the Israel

He recently commented on facebook:

“All my YouTube videos have been deleted and account terminated by YouTube for being critical of Israel and it’s blatant disregard for International Law and Palestinian life.

I’m disappointed, not surprised, which has me more determined to show Israel’s Crimes against humanity.”