Damascus, SANA – 12 civilians were injured by terrorist attacks with shells on al-Tadamon and al-Qadam neighborhoods in Damascus.

A source at Damascus Police Command said that terrorist groups positioned south of Damascus fired on Sunday a number of shells on citizens’ houses in al-Tadamon neighborhood, inflicting injuries of varying degrees of severity on seven civilians and causing material damage.

The source added that the terrorists also fired several shells during the day on the residential buildings in al-Qadam neighborhoods, injuring 5 citizens and causing material damage.

SANA’s correspondent reported that Syrian Arab Army units targeted the sources of the attack with the appropriate weapons, destroying terrorists’ positions and mortar launchers and inflicting heavy losses upon them.

Emma / Hazem Sabbagh

