by Robert Inlakesh

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (12:27 A.M)- The death toll since the beginning of the ‘Great Return March’, in the Gaza Strip, has reached 40 after another man dies in hospital of previously sustained bullet wounds.

20 year old, Abdullah Mohammed Shamly, was pronounced dead tonight in hospital. Abdullah has become the 40th Martyr of the Great return March, in which more than 5000 Palestinians have been injured.