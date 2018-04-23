by Robert Inlakesh
DAMASCUS, SYRIA (12:27 A.M)- The death toll since the beginning of the ‘Great Return March’, in the Gaza Strip, has reached 40 after another man dies in hospital of previously sustained bullet wounds.
20 year old, Abdullah Mohammed Shamly, was pronounced dead tonight in hospital. Abdullah has become the 40th Martyr of the Great return March, in which more than 5000 Palestinians have been injured.
Abdullah Mohammed Shamly, from Rafah (Southern Gaza Strip), joins the following Palestinians who have been slaughtered by the Israeli regimes sniper and artillery fire:
1) Wahid Nasrallah Abu Sammour, (27)
2) Mohammed Kamal Al-Najjar, (25)
3) Mohammed Naeem Abu Amr, (27)
4) Amin Mansour Abu Muammar, (22)
5) Ibrahim Salah Abu Shaar, (22)
6) Abdul Fattah Bahjat Abdul Nabi, (18)
7) Mahmoud Saadi Rahmi, (33)
8 ) Sari Walid Abu Odeh, (27)
9) Hamdan Ismail Abu Amsha, (29)
10) Jihad Ahmed Farina, (34)
11) Ahmed Ibrahim Ashour Odeh, (19)
12) Abdul Qader Murdi al-Hawajri, (42)
13) Jihad Zuhair Abu Jamous, (30)
14) Musab Zuhair Al – Saloul,(20) (Musab’s body is still held by the Israeli regime)
15) Bader Al – Sabbagh, (21)
16) Naji Abdullah Abu Hujayir, (25)
17) Mohammed al-Rabayi’a, (20) (His body is still held by the Israel)
18) Fares Alreqb, (29)
19) Shadi Hamdan Al – Kashif , (34)
20) Ahmed Arafa, (25)
21) Mujahid Nabil al – Khudari, (24)
22) Majdi Ramadan Shabat,
23) Alaa Yahya Al Zamili, (16)
24) Thaer Mohammed Rabaa, (30)
25) Hussein Mohammed Madi, (16)
26) Osama Khamis Qudeeh, (38)
27) Ibrahim al-‘Er, (20)
28) Sidqi Abu Attiwi, (45)
29) Mohammed Saeed Saleh, (33)
30) Yasser Murtaja, (30) (journalist)
31) Hamza Abdel Aal, (20)
32) Marwan Qudeeh, (45)
33) Abdullah Al Shehri, (30)
34) Mohamed Hjaila, (31)
35) Islam Harazallah, (28)
36) Ahmed A. Aqel. (25)
37) Mohammed Ayyoub. (15)
38) Sa’ad A. Taha. (29)
39) Ahmed Athamna (24)