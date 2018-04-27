Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, said that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed there were no chemical weapons found at the Barzeh research center in Damascus and the site at Han Shinshar despite US officials’ claims, Sputnik International reports:

Rudskoy said “the logic of strikes on alleged facilities with toxic agents in Syria was unclear, because if toxic agents had theoretically been stored there, tens of thousands of people would have died after the cruise missile strikes.”

Why then would the US military and its allies play such a reckless game of roulette with innocent civilian lives? The pressure is mounting, and it’s looking ever worse by the day for the US-UK-France war coalition against the sovereign country of Syria.

This is clearly a flawed strategy for any military force, even if there was concrete evidence of chemical weapons (which there is none in this case), and that goes for the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) as well – a point that even the most dedicated MSM trolls cannot disagree with unless they have completely lost the plot.

