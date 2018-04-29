

Screenshot from leaked video showing murder of Syrian troops by armed smugglers in Israeli-occupied Golan territories, 2o12

Shocking video footage has been leaked to Austrian media outlet “Falter”. An incident recorded in September 2012 has been sent to Falter by what appears to be a whistleblower. The video shows the Austrian UN “blue helmets” sending a Syrian border patrol to certain death in the occupied Golan territory close to the border between Syria and the Zionist state.

Translation of two Austrian media reports on this horrifying event reveal that the Austrian UN “peacekeepers” had failed to warn nine Syrian soldiers of the smugglers the Austrians had been observing, setting up an ambush. One report also stated that the Austrian UN soldiers were far from impartial, having offered water to the smugglers prior to the arrival of the Syrian border patrol.

It is worth mentioning that in 2012, media support for the so called “revolutionaries” in Syria was overwhelming and support for the manufactured uprising was strong among the International Community.

The Syrian border patrol crosses the Austrian manned checkpoint and the soldiers on duty do not warn them of the imminent danger. The truck drives on along the road before coming under a hail of bullets. One soldier is immediately knocked from the back of the pick up truck and we see him struggling to get back to the vehicle. The soldiers are murdered, picked off one by one in the shelterless surroundings. The Austrian “peacekeeping” force are heard discussing if they should have warned the Syrian soldiers, their reason is that “if one survives he will come back to shoot them”.

“International lawyer Manfred Nowak told the APA that at worst, the blue helmets could be threatened with murder. “They had the duty to warn the Syrians,” said the university professor.” ~ Nachrichten

Austrian Defence Minister, Mario Kunasek has announced the establishment of a commission of enquiry that should yield results by the end of May.

It is claimed that the Austrian soldiers who witnessed events in 2012 have undergone psychological counselling and Austrian press has speculated that one of them may have supplied the footage to Falter.

For decades, Austria was the largest troop contributor to the Israeli-annexed Golan territories. In June 2013 UN peace-keeping troops were withdrawn from these territories. While some may cite the UN neutrality as a reason that the Austrian troops sent the Syrian soldiers into the ambush, Manfred Nowak has emphasised that the “duty of neutrality applies only between the conflicting parties of Israel and Syria but not against criminals/smugglers”.

If these UN troops were accessories to the murder of these Syrian soldiers in 2012, they must be brought to justice.

