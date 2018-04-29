Austrian UN peacekeepers sent nine Syrian police into an ambush of criminals and shot a video of their murder. The Minister of Defence sets up a commission of inquiry. Aiding murder? Or a permissible command?

by FLORIAN KLENK

Watch The Austrian press reveals the video of an Austrian crime against Syrian security..

Yesterday, an Austrian newspaper published a video from September 2012 in which the United Nations forces show “Blue hats” of Austrian citizenship, which until 2013 were the forces of separation between Syria and the Zionist entity.

How they filmed a TOYOTA CARRYING 9 elements of Syrian security on one of the roads and at the same time photographed a number of people who said they were “Smugglers” hiding and ambushed security officers. Although the officers came to the location of the Austrian forces, handed them over and spoke to them in English, the Austrian forces did not warn the Syrian security officers of the ambush by the gunmen.. and then the terrorists shot at me. The car while the Austrian people are still filming and talking and asking someone is it useful to call an ambulance?

The video has spread and the Austrian Minister of defence has immediately set up an urgent investigation commission to investigate what happened in September 2012 until the end of may!! and to provide compensation to the affected Syrian soldiers!

The identity of those involved remains unknown after the withdrawal of the Austrian forces in 2013 The Editor-in-Chief of the “if clinic” said that the Austrian people could have prevented this crime, and it was important to examine whether it was the united nations that prevented soldiers from following their duty to save Syrian lives from the ambush.

International Lawyer Manfred Nowak said yesterday Friday: it is the worst murder and is considered to be involved in murder and incitement, they had to warn Syrians!

Noakhali referred to reports that blue hat soldiers had provided water to criminals, so they were not ordinary in this, but they supported one side.

On the question of noakhali, can Austrian soldiers be prosecuted under Syrian law?

He replied: not because the incident occurred in the demilitarised zone, but it is the responsibility of Austrian criminal law!

It should be noted that the Austrian Battalion operating in the forces of Alan Dov and dignity has been a major threat to Syria since the recruitment of the spy by an Austrian officer – and caused a permanent presence of an officer at the Syrian Embassy in Cairo summer. Before fuelling the war on Syria.. until after the elements of that battalion were involved in an intelligence and coordination effort between terrorist groups and Israel in the south.. to what was hidden and was greater than Syrian intelligence files.

Original Link: youtu.be/nsRx2CRrk_s