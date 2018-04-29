Excellent news from Southern Damascus – The Syrian Army and allied Palestinian forces have just scored a huge advance against Islamic State militants in southern Damascus amid a total collapse of the terrorist group’s defences.

According to military-affiliated sources, following the capture of the Al-Madaniyah neighborhood earlier on Friday, Syrian pro-government forces have since pushed on to now seize of the nearby neighborhoods of Al-Asali and Al-Jorah.

By this advance the Syrian Army and its allies have come into full control the Al-Qadam district and de facto reduced the area held by ISIS in southern Damascus by about one third.

Reports say that Islamic State forces are now ‘mass retreating’ back towards positions in the districts of Hajjar al-Aswad and Yarmouk Camp.

