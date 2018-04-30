Russia: 63000 Syrian Refugees Return Home

More than 63000 residents of the Syrian East Al Ghouta returned to their homes from refugee camps, Major-General Yury Yevtushenko, the Head of the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing. Yevtushenko said that work on normalising the situation continues in East Al Qalamun.

“To prevent provocation, ensure the safety of civilians & maintain law & order, units of the Russian military police patrol in the settlements of Al Rehaibeh, Jeroud & Al Nasiriyah” he said. The Representative of the Centre noted that work is being carried out with members of those who decided to return to peaceful life & undergo the procedure for normalising the status.

“Under the control of the Centre for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties and units of the Russian Military Police, 1871 people settled their status” Yevtushenko stressed. In addition, Yevtushenko said that the Centre for Reconciliation provided humanitarian assistance to civilians in the village of Job-Safa in Damascus with 2 tonnes of food transferred.

Residents of the village of Cabra in the province of Aleppo received more than 1 tonne of fresh bread while Russian military doctors rendered medical assistance to 129 Syrians, including 72 children.

Y.K.