In Syria and in a rage this morning.

Appears the US and Britain and/or “Israel” were responsible for hitting Syria again with missiles last night. They destroyed valuable weapons and equipment being used to fight ISIS and al Qaeda. I don’t know the casualties yet.

The US also yesterday attacked the Syrian Army again near Deir Ezzor.

The US is in Syria 100% illegally.

The US stole a huge swath of Syria’s land and is squatting on it. Just so happens to be where the richest oil fields are.

The US is not fighting ISIS, it’s supporting ISIS and al Qaeda here as it supported the Taliban and al Qaeda terrorists in Afghanistan.

The US is literally trying to kill Syria, its secularism, its civilization.

The US is killing Muslims and Christians – men, women, children, and the sons of Syria in its army … all the good people of Syria.

And too many American people call me and others traitors for daring to question the insanity of it all.

Learn from history??? My Lord God Almighty, most Americans couldn’t pick out Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan or Syria on a map if their lives depended on it let alone know any of the history. But they are so happy to bomb them nonetheless and sacrifice their sons and daughters to the military industrial complex and its profits.

Yes I’m spitting mad and will offend people. I could not care any less. Keep trusting CNN or Fox News or NPR or New York Times, whatever, who have lied about every other war you know. Then years later after nations are destroyed they say, oops, sorry, got it wrong, won’t happen again…

Until the next target. Then its war war war war all over again.

The ability to recognize even the most basic and obvious patterns seems to be lost on the majority of Americans.

While trillions of US tax dollars are wasted. While tens of millions become displaced and refugees. While millions die. While thousands of American soldiers lives are lost…

But it’s ok huh? Cuz Raytheon and Lockheed Martin make billions.

That is why I am calling any American accepting the US war against Syria stupid. Yes, you’re stupid…or silent. Both are equally guilty and the blood of innocents is on your hands.